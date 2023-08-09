BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - Blue Mound is under a boil order.
The Village issued a precautionary boil order due to no or low water pressure in the water distribution system.
Officials told WAND News there are electrical issues at the water plant.
Residents are told to boil drinking water for three to five minutes before using until further notice.
