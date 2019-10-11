DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Boo to the Flu Health and Resource Fair will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur Friday night.
IlliniCare Health will provide free flu shots to the community, regardless of their insurance provider, from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees must present an insurance card to be eligible for a flu shot.
Attendees can also receive free nutrition resources and participate in free fitness activities, games, raffle drawings, and family activities like arts and crafts and face painting.
It is a Halloween themed event, so people are encouraged to wear costumes.