DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) —Two candidates are competing in Danville's Mayoral Race.
Incumbent, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and challenger, Jackie Vinson were featured in a mayoral forum on Monday. At the event, candidates addressed concerns from community members.
Williams has served in office since 2018. Over the years, he says several upgrades have been made to the local police department to help address gun violence and public safety. Williams says he will continue with this method of improvements if re-elected.
"As we add those additional police officers, one of things that we are going to be adding is a vice unit. The vice unit will be specifically focusing on violent crime in our community," said Williams.
However, Jackie Vinson says community involvement is the beginning to a solution. With her experience as executive director at the Vermilion Housing Authority, Vinson says she sees issues first-hand.
"Our young people choose crime when they feel they have no other choice. So, while I fully support and encourage proactive policing, that cannot be the only thing we focus on as a community,' said Vinson.
The recent closure of the birthing center at OSF Healthcare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville was also discussed. Vinson demands better opportunities for families and mothers in the area. Her goal is to bring previous services back to the city.
"It's going to take one fatality on the side of I-74 before we as a community are crying out that this is a crisis. We have one pediatrician in Danville— one pediatrician," said Vinson.
Williams says he is actively working with surrounding facilities for a solution. He is aiming to recruit more providers to Danville with possible benefits.
"With Christie, with Carle, and with OSF to strategize on what we can do to bring providers to this community. We have to support alternative methods. We have to support a doula, we have to support at home births," said Williams.
Both have plans on economic improvement and to address recent business closures in the area. To read about each candidate in depth, visit their websites. Rickey Williams Jr. and Jackie Vinson.
