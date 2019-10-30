DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you are looking for a taste of the outdoors this fall, this trip may be for you.
Macon County Conservation District staff are hosting a guided canoe trip down the Sangamon River.
The trip is Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.
All equipment will be provided for a leisurely exploration of the Sangamon River, including canoes, paddles, and life vest.
Participants should wear clothes that could get wet and bring a hat and water.
At least one adult is required per canoe.
The cost is $25 per canoe.
You must register online by noon on Nov. 8. You can sign up by clicking HERE.
A meeting location will be determined prior to the trip based on river conditions.