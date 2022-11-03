DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois has kicked off their Cash For Kids' Sake campaign.
The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the revenue lost by events canceled due to COVID-19 precautions such as Bowl For Kids' Sake.
BBBS of Central Illinois serves Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon, and Vermilion Counties. One-to-one mentoring of vulnerable children is the hallmark of the organization.
The Cash For Kids' Sake campaign has created 1,500 tickets which will be drawn for various prizes over the next three months, totaling over $63,000. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased at https://give.classy.org/cashforkidssake.
More information about BBBS of Central Illinois can be found at their website www.bbbscil.org
