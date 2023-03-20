SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki (Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois) will hold a Mass for Life and speak at the Illinois March for Life in Springfield Tuesday.
The pro-life rally will be held at noon March 21 near the Lincoln statue area outside the Illinois statehouse with a march to follow.
A Mass will be held prior at 10 a.m. at Sangamon Auditorium on the campus of the University of Illinois Springfield.
The Diocese of Springfield serves 124,000 Catholics in 28 counties in Central Illinois.
There are 43 Catholic schools in the diocese (36 elementary, 7 high schools).
Demonstrators who support abortion will counter the rally with a speak-out for reproductive rights at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 adjacent to the northeast corner of the State Capitol grounds, E. Monroe Street and S. 2nd Street.
"Illinois is a relative beacon for reproductive rights, honoring abortion rights, early childhood education, LGBTQ rights, voting and other basic rights far more than the states around us," said Ali Cassity of Chicago For Abortion Rights (CFAR). "The anti-abortionists hate that. They want to shut down abortion rights in Illinois and hence throughout the Midwest by busing in anti-abortion zealots from around the region to our state capital."
