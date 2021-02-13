DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Lonnell Lowery's life journey has been anything but easy. Changes had to be made in his life.
"If you're willing to work on things and needing to fix it can be fixed," Lonnell Lowery said.
Lowery dropped out of school at a young age.
"I was a troubled youth -- I got in trouble a lot," Lowery said.
His father was shot at a young age forcing him to grow up a lot sooner than what he was ready for.
"Just a lot of things going on in my life that were very rocky. Job -- got laid off from ADM -- my marriage was struggling and other things with my health."
Lowery found himself searching for something.
"I needed peace," Lowery said.
He found his idea of peace through five words.
"Postive energy activates constant elevation -- I'm a big believer in lifting people up -- getting them from a place where they feel like they aren't sinking," Lowery said.
Living with peace is his new way of life.
"Push elevate and celebrate everyone -- once again -- elevation. Lifting up my brothers and my sisters saying we don't have to stay where we are. We can definitely do and achieve what we want to do," Lowery said.
Lowery found his peace in his new clothing brand called 'P.E.A.C.E.'
"This pandemic has woken up a generation of entrepreneurs," Lowery said.
His new brand providing an opportunity for an unique experience.
"I want someone to put this on and realize that they can have peace."
Starting his new business -- much like his child, adult and fatherhood: a huge challenge.
"This was one thing that I didn't want to give up on. I had to show my family that I can work hard and what God has for me," Lowery said.
Now here Lonnell is with a new purpose.
" Even if it doesn't live long -- I did it, I helped some people smile, helped people like what they wear and hopefully put some positive energy in the world," Lowery said.
After years of trials, he's finally at peace.
"When you can sit back and just look at what you've done and look at the things you've been through and you can smile -- that's true joy and that's where I'm at," Lowery said.
Lowery is currently a family counselor for District 61. He is in school right now pursuing a degree in education. On top of his business, his dream is to become a teacher and one day, a principal.
You can find his products on his FaceBook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.