CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery.
Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries.
“This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide customers with high quality products that our farmers market and wholesale customers have come to love,” said Central Illinois Bakehouse co-owner, Lauren Brokish.
A few doors down from Luyando Boxing and Fitness, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with free customer parking in the adjacent parking lot.
Orders can be placed ahead online at martinellismarket.com.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
