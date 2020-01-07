TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank is in need of donors and volunteers to help expand its food rescue program to Christian County.
Since the Foodbank launched the program in Springfield in September, over 100 food donations have been made through this program.
The program works like this. Extra food from local restaurants, caterers, and bakeries are donated. That food is then picked up by volunteers and delivered to local agencies that will use it to feed families.
Prospective donors and volunteers are invited to attend an informational session on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Angelo's Pizza in Taylorville. The event is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be provided.