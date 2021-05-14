DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The month of May recognizes Lyme disease - a disease that affects thousands of people each year.
For the past six years, it has affected Jennifer Dahn, the executive director at Paw Print Ministries. She spent several years not understanding what was wrong with her body.
"Doctors couldn't figure out what was going on with me. They ran all the tests they could possibly run. They sent me home, said I was fine, and for three years I fought unknown symptoms. Fatigue, pain, headaches, you name it, I had a boat load of symptoms," Dahn said.
Dr. Jeff Pfeiffer was one of the doctors who helped Jennifer diagnose her Lyme disease. The 'ELISA' and Western Blot tests have proven to be effective in identifying the disease. But Pfeiffer, who's been studying the disease for years now, says there isn't a true test to always correctly identify Lyme disease.
"What makes this so confusing is there's no pretest, no arguing, it's not black and white. That test does exist for Lyme disease. We have some good tests, but they're not perfect," Pfeiffer said.
It's why it took Dahn three years for her to be correctly diagnosed with acute Lyme Disease. She was one of 476,000 people in the country diagnosed with the disease in 2017.
"For three years, I was basically labeled as a mental case, and by the time they diagnosed me, it had reached my brain. It caused neurological issues, brain fog, insomnia," Dahn said.
Dahn also experienced fatigue, body aches and chills. These are all potential symptoms of Lyme disease. Looking back, she wishes she would've picked up on the early symptoms.
"I've never been bit by a tick. There's no way that I have Lyme disease and I wish I would've listened sooner. If you suspect that you are infected at all, it's super important you get tested," Dahn said.
"The numbers are staggering. The average person goes 12 years and 17 doctors before getting diagnosed," Pfeiffer said.
Dahn is doing her best to live a normal life at her job, and you would never know by seeing her in person that there's anything different about her.
"I always say be kind to everyone you meet because you never know the battle they're facing, and that's important because I do look normal on the outside, but on the inside tells a very different story," Dahn said.
You can learn more about Lyme disease and Dahn's story on her blog.
