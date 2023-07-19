CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are asking community members to provide input in the hiring of new police officers.
Applications are now open to participate as a resident panelist in the hiring of new officers for the Champaign Police Department.
Selected applicants will volunteer to serve on the Chief’s interview panel and provide feedback to Chief of Police Timothy T. Tyler about each candidate applying to serve as a Champaign Police Officer.
Community members on the interview panel will "meet with each applicant and participate in structured panel interviews to assess each candidate’s qualifications."
Time commitments will vary based on need. However, volunteers are asked to commit at least one day per month to participate in interviews.
Volunteers must live in the Champaign city limits and be at least 21 years of age.
Preference will be given to applicants with experience in a supervisory or leadership role; exhibiting knowledge of issues related to local police-community relations; demonstrated ability to be objective in reviewing job applicants; and experience hiring or evaluating employees.
Interview training must also be completed with the City’s Human Resources Department before serving on a panel.
To apply, go to champaignil.gov/CPDinvolvement, download and complete the application, and submit it by email to Assistant to the Police Chief for Community Services Joe Lamberson (joe.lamberson@champaignil.gov).
Applications can also be dropped off or mailed to the Champaign Police Department at 82 E. University Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.
Residents with questions should contact Karen Hampton in the City’s Human Resources Department at 217-403-8770 or hr@champaignil.gov.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.