CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Center Partnership is working to learn who created robot art that has started popping up around town.
The Champaign Center Partnership posted on Facebook, sharing pictures of the art and asking the artist to come forwars.
"We’re on a mission to learn who installed these cute and quirky robots around downtown and midtown. If you know who did them, please DM us," they said on Facebook. "WE LOVE THEM and they bring so much joy to our neighborhoods!"
