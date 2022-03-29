CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County History Museum has been named Small Institution.
The award was given at a virtual ceremony broadcast to IAM members earlier this month.
The museum was also awarded three additional Awards of Excellence in the categories of Exhibits, Conservation, and Community Partnership.
“This award represents the culmination of hard work and investment by hundreds of volunteers, donors, and members to revive the Champaign County History Museum. Just six short years ago, the question was, could the museum be saved, and today it is thriving! We are so grateful that IAM has chosen to recognize the outstanding museum work happening here at the corner of First Street and University Avenue,” said T.J. Blakeman, President of the Board of Trustees.
The Award of Excellence in Exhibits was presented for the exhibit William McKinley’s Road of Good Service, focusing on the transformative power of electric rail service across Central Illinois.
The Award for Excellence in Conservation was presented for the transformation of the museum's research library. It now offers the public a fully accessible and online research tool for community history.
The Award for Excellence in Community Partnership was presented for a partnership with the Champaign Park District to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Virginia Theatre.
