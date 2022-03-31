CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The second annual Downtown Champaign Wine Walk is set to kick off.
It will take place Saturday, April 16.
Ticketed attendees will go on a self-guided tour to sip, shop, and stroll downtown as they taste samples of wines inside retail businesses.
Participating Champaign Center Partnership member businesses include: Plantify, Live Action Games, Ten Thousand Villages, Fire Doll Studio, Golden Weather Goods, and The Literary.
“We’re excited to bring back the wine walk,” stated Jenna Manolakes, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Champaign Center Partnership. “This event was popular during our inaugural event in 2019 because attendees can try new wines from around the world and explore locally owned shops in the heart of Champaign.”
Wine Walk check-in will take place in the ground level lobby of M2 on Neil, 301 N. Neil Street starting at 4:30 p.m.
Participants must be 21 and older, and will be asked to present a photo ID at check in.
Attendees must wear a Wine Walk wristband during the event.
Tickets are $20/person if purchased by April 6, and $25 after, and include a wine walk guide and 12 wine tastings at retail businesses.
A limited number of tickets are available for this event and advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking HERE.
