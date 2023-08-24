CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is recognizing August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a campaign that aims to honor the lives lost to drug overdose by raising awareness about the opioid crisis.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is observing this day by distributing NARCAN® (naloxone) to community members to mitigate the impacts of this crisis.
NARCAN®, also known as naloxone, is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It works by binding to the opiate receptors in the brain and blocking the effects of opioids, which allows the individual to restore normal breathing and save their life.
NARCAN® is safe to use on someone who is unconscious, making it a crucial tool in overdose response. If a person is administered NARCAN® and is not overdosing on opioids, they will not be hut.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will distribute free NARCAN® kits at a drive-thru event on Aug. 31, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
People can drive to the south side of the CUPHD building located at 201 West Kenyon Road in Champaign and look for the small shed. Staff will provide kits and answer questions.
