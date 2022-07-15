CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Calling all runners!
The Chatham Police Department is hosting a Speed Radar Olympics during the village’s Jaycee Sweet Corn Festival Saturday.
Officer David Leach says racers will face off, looking to light up the speed radar with the fastest speed.
“Normally, we would frown at getting a high score on our speed trailer because that would mean you’re speeding,” he said. “But for once, we’re going to encourage people to get as high a score as they can and light up that scoreboard and have a little bit of fun with it.”
The inaugural event was inspired by videos shared on their Facebook page. K-9 Dagz and Sergeant Jacob Bouldin put their speed to the test last month.
“This is the Olympics, so we’ll have gold medals for the winner. So come out, have some fun with it,” said Officer Leach.
There will be categories for people of all ages to test their agility.
Categories:
KIDS: Ages 13 and under
ADULTS: Ages 14 - 59
SENIORS: Age 60+
Prizes will be awarded to the top 2 finishers.
The Chatham Jaycee Sweet Corn Festival is on July 15 and July 16. The Speed Radar Olympics will be from noon to 1 PM on Saturday July 16 at Chatham Community Park.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.