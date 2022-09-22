DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Chico is looking for volunteers to help out with their 2nd Annual Hispanic Celebration.
The event is this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairview Park, Pavilion 1.
If you are interested, Chico is asking for you sign up online and to pick a slot that you will be able to work. To volunteer, click HERE.
The event is free and open to the public.
