DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- September is here which means Tony Holly is a Gold Together Champion raising money for Childhood Cancer.
"I have to be involved again with Gold because we still have a lot of work to do. We still haven't found that cure," Holly said. "When I worked for ACS I said I was going to retire from the job or they were going to release me and say hey we found a cure so we don't need you anymore and that's going to be the happiest day of my life."
Despite the change from the American Cancer Society to the Community Foundation of Macon County - Holly is still making an impact for cancer awareness.
"We do have grants that go to our cancer care center, so we do have funds that are set aside through donors that go towards helping our community, helping researchers," Holly said.
Last year Holly raised over 4500 hundred dollars for cancer research - this year he hopes to exceed that number.
"hopefully this isn't just a September thing but we keep talking about it post September because If we're only thinking about it one time a year, we're going to be doing this for a really long time," Holly said.
Holly remains committed to the mission for as long as it takes.
"I still think there is a way we can get to that point, so that in my lifetime and in kids lifetime we can find a cure that's the key so no one has to here that they have cancer," Holly said.
You can learn more about Tony's campaign on his Facebook page.
