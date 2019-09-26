DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Children's Museum of Illinois is hosting an event in appreciation for local teachers.
People will be able to learn about community organizations and the educational opportunities and scholarships that are available for teachers and their students
Pre-registration is required, but the event is free.
Attendance will get also get teachers professional development credit.
Scovill Zoo, the Decatur Area Arts Council, Decatur Public Library, Macon County Conservation District, The Community Foundation of Macon County, and The James Millikin Homestead are also participating in the event.
The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday evening.
For more information, click HERE.