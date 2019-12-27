CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Lawrence County Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be at the Clinton United Methodist Church Friday morning dressed as Disney characters for children to come visit.
At 10:30 a.m., kids can come visit 19 different Disney characters all in one room.
The guest of honor will be Ruby Bradd, who is battling cancer. Ruby's favorite characters are Elsa, Anna, Moana and Maui. Ruby will get exclusive access at 10 a.m. to fill a wish for her.
Everyone will have access to these characters at 10:30 a.m.
Those that are scheduled to appear are Elsa, Anna, Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Moana, Maui, Snow White, Jasmine, Merida, LILO, Stitch, Tinker Bell, Bo Peep, Woody, Buzz, Jesse, and Aurora.
Clinton United Methodist Church is at 308 E. Main St.