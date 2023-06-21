CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — In an effort balance the city's population across the five districts, the Champaign City Council is considering adjusting the boundaries of the City Council Districts.
To help with the process, members of the public have been invited to participate in the process through the city's new website, engagechampaign.org.
Through the website, residents can find information about the redistricting process and then create and submit map proposals. Engage Champaign provides access to a mapping tool which allows residents to adjust district boundaries and instantly see the resulting changes to population and demographics.
According to U.S. Census data, Champaign's population grew almost 9% from 2010 to 2020; increasing from 81,055 to 88,302 residents. . Illinois law requires that adjustments to the district boundaries be completed prior to the filing deadline of the next district election cycle, which is November 2024 for the April 2025 election. The city is working ahead of the deadline and plans to approve changes to the district boundaries later this year.
Engage Champaign will provide a number of digital engagement tools, including customizable surveys, polls, rankings, questions and answers, interactive maps, and other tools. More information can be found at engagechampaign.org.
