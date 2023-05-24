URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Public Works Department presented a draft of the annual update to the City’s five year, $102.9M Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to the City Council Monday.
The City is looking for the public's input. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to submit comments and questions to Urbana City Engineer John Zeman at jczeman@urbanaillinois.us by June 19, 2023.
The draft of the CIP is available for review here.
The CIP is the City’s plan for addressing infrastructure and capital asset needs.
The plan outlines drafted projects for the subsequent five fiscal years for the following types of capital improvements: streets, sidewalks, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, traffic signals and lights, storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure, and public facilities.
Revenue for the CIP comes from motor fuel taxes, City of Urbana General Fund transfers, grants, and sewer usage fees.
Significant projects:
• Two new fire stations are in the process of being constructed that will replace outdated and obsolete buildings.
• Continued staff support is being given to the City’s Equity and Quality of Life Project, which funds small, human-scaled projects in underinvested neighborhoods, and will convene in the coming months.
Planned major transportation projects:
• The Lincoln Avenue Project (from Wascher to Killarney Streets) has an estimated $10.7M project cost. Studies and plans for the project start in FY 2024, with construction to begin in FY 2027, pending a Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant.
• The Florida Avenue Project (from Wright to Hillcrest Streets) carries a $12M project cost.
Project studies and plans will commence in FY 2024, with construction to begin in FY 2026, pending a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
• The Lincoln Avenue Corridor Project (from Florida Avenue to Green Street) includes an $8.9M project cost.
A corridor study on this area will start in FY 2024 and construction will begin in FY 2028.
