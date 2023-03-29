SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-As of Friday, March 31, 2023, Conn’s Hospitality Group will close Li’l Willy’s BBQ Smokehouse at 916 South Grand Avenue West in Springfield.
The business only two and a half years in operation, will be relocating and rebranding in the Vinegar Hill Mall.
According to Conn's, they are saying goodbye to its original concept for Li'l Willy's BBQ, but are excited to open the new restaurant which will evolve into a full-service, southern style restaurant with an indoor and outdoor experience.
The Group said that this closure will allow them to consolidate efforts on revitalizing Vinegar Hill Mall and insure that all staff have a place in this new adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.