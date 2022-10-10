SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, October 14, Conn's Hospitality Group will open the 7th Street Cidery. The property will be inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield.
The home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street and relocated in 2008 as part of Conn’s Hospitality Group's mission of “Preserving History Through Hospitality.”
7th Street Cidery is the first Craft Cidery in Central Illinois. It will have 20 taps focusing on regional Ciders, Meads and Perrys from Illinois and surrounding states, plus Craft Cider Cocktails, Wines, and Spirits.
This Cidery located at 503 S. 7th Street in Springfield will operate Monday to Thursday from 4 pm – 11 pm and Friday to Sunday from 11 am – 11 pm.
