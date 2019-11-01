GENERIC CONTEST OR SWEEPSTAKES RULES
PEPSI BEARS GAMEDAY CONTEST
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.
1. HOW TO ENTER
a. The Pepsi Bears Gameday Contest will begin on Friday, November 1, 2019 with details at participating Casey’s General Stores and end at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
b. To participate and enter in the contest, go to central Illinois Casey’s General Stores. Find a list on www.wandtv.com.
c. One entry per person.
2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS
a. The contest is open to individuals 18 years and older. Employees of Pepsi, participating Casey’s General Stores, and WAND TV (the “Station”), its licensee, its corporate parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other television stations in the central Illinois metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.
b. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.
c. Participants are eligible to win a WAND contest only once (1) every 90 days. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 only once (1) every six months.
3. PRIZES
a. One Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs/Chicago Bears game, Sunday, December 22, 2019. Game time is 7:20pm at Soldier Field. A one night stay for two at the Loews Hotel, 455 N. Park Drive, Chicago, IL. Grand Prize package is valued at $700.
b. All prizes must be picked up within 14 days of the end of the contest. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.
c. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash.
The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.
4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION
a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the contest are final.
b. One winner will be drawn randomly from all entries received at the close of the contest, November 17, 2019.
c. Odds of winning are determined by number of entries received.
d. Winner will be contacted the week of December 2, 2019 by phone or email.
5. CONDITIONS
a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Winners may be required to sign an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent.
b. By participating in the contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.
c. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, the Station in its sole discretion may require contest winners (and their travel companions, if any) to sign a liability release, agreeing to hold the Station, its corporate licensee, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated corporations, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the contest.
d. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
e. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of the Station.
f. The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest, or in the announcement of a prize.
g. Copies of the written contest rules and a list of winners (when complete) are available during regular business hours at the main studio of WAND TV, 904 West South Side Drive, Decatur, IL 62521.
Sponsors: Pepsi Refreshment Services, Casey’s General Stores, and WAND 17.