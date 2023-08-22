DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - CRIS Healthy Aging is adding another congregate meal at its Danville location (309 N. Franklin St).
The luncheon will be offered every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The program is available to Vermilion County residents aged 60 and older, and there is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
You should RSVP to reserve your spot by calling (217) 443-2999, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
All reservations must be made by the Monday prior to the meal by 12 p.m.
For more information, call Lori Smith, Nutrition Manager, at (217) 443-2999.
