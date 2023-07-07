DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - CRIS Healthy Aging is offering Danville area seniors free produce, herbs and flowers through its Garden Share program.
Starting July 12, seniors can come once a week from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday through October 4 to CRIS Healthy Aging at 309 N. Franklin St. in Danville to get items.
Area residents and businesses donate most of the available items.
CRIS Healthy Aging is part of the Carle Health system. It works to help people over the age of 60 live healthy, active lifestyles at home.
The Garden Share program started in 1975 under the direction of Floyd Giles, former University of Illinois Extension horticultural specialist and state Master Gardener coordinator.
“Garden Share is one of our most popular and needed programs to help seniors maintain a healthy diet,” Lisa Miller, executive director of CRIS Healthy Aging, said.
Last year, approximately 75 Vermilion County Master Gardeners volunteered more than 8,000 hours toward the program in the community.
