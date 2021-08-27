DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the need for COVID testing and COVID related appointments is coming back in high demand.
Due to this reason, Crossing Healthcare will be transitioning its COVID testing from the Main Health Clinic located at 320 East Central Avenue to the Drive Thru Clinic located at 990 North Water Street, effective Friday, August 27.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If testing is needed by Crossing Healthcare patients, or members of the community, appointments can be scheduled by visiting Crossings website.
