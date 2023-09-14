CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) will be holding a safety event for Child Passenger Safety Week.
Every year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) partners with local communities to hold Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from September 17–23 this year.
On Monday, September 25, CUPHD will have certified child passenger safety technicians available to help parents and caregivers with proper installation and utilization of car seats for children. The event will run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. and the north side parking lot garage of 201 W. Kenyon Road in Champaign. No appointment is necessary.
"Most parents do what they can but are still unsure," said Christina Ladage, of CUPHD. "So, they may be surprised to find out their children aren't as secure as they think. We want to help caregivers ensure their children are safe."
Visitors will spend about 30 minutes with a certified expert, during which technicians will let caregivers know if their children are in the right seats for their ages and sizes, make sure car seats are installed correctly, and explain the importance of registering car seats with the manufacturer so they can be notified if there is a recall. If individuals are unable to attend but would still like to have their car seats checked, they can visit the NHTSA website.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District also offers free car seat inspections on the second Monday of every month, except for holidays. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 217-353-4932.
In addition, the Maternal and Child Health division at CUPHD is holding a car seat donation drive. An Amazon wish list can be found at https://a.co/8de7909. Donated car seats will be given to low-income families that need help obtaining a car seat. They will also receive education on the proper installation of the seats in their personal vehicles. People can also drop off donations in person at the WIC window within the main office lobby.
For more information on child car seat safety, as well as how to find other car seat check events, go to nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat.
