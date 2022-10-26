DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Drug Enforcement Agency's annual Take Back Day event is happening on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
This event allows community members to safely dispose of expired and unneeded medication. According to the DEA's website, Take Back Day is intended to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
The collection process is anonymous.
Medications can be brought to local law enforcement and public health buildings including the Decatur Police Department, Sangamon County Public Health, and the McLean County Sheriff's Office among others. A full list of participating agencies can be found at the DEA's website dea.gov/takebackday
