DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe presented Decatur's Citizen of the Year award to Jim Taylor at the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Award Ceremony.
Taylor has been recognized for his consistent work in the community including regular participation in City Council meetings.
Taylor spearheaded the naming of Preston Jackson Park as well as honoring former State Rep. John Dunn for making the construction of the Decatur Civic Center possible.
"We honor a lot of people after they have passed, but I think it's important to also honor people who are still alive."
He is a firm believer in "see something, say something" and thinks that citizens should help their community to be a better place.
