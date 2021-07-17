DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur community and volunteers are stepping up to bring beauty back to the Lincoln Square Theater.
"Many of the volunteers don't know what they're going to do when they come when they get here, but they're willing to do anything," President of the Friends of Lincoln Square Theater organization Lavelle Hunt said. "With an historic landmark with the Lincoln Square Theater, it deserves to have the attention and effort put into bringing it back to life."
The non-for-profit organization has held several volunteer-driven events this year to address the theater's most pressing issues.
"10 or 15 volunteers we have already cleaned up the most recent project we're doing which was the ceiling that had caved in because of the roof being bad," Hunt said. "Since we've got the roof re-paired, it allowed us to do the reconstruction of the ceiling and in two hours our volunteers had that mess cleaned up."
With the help of volunteers and the community, there is optimism of the theater opening its doors soon.
"We've had a lot help from volunteer companies - top quality has redone our roof for us - which has allowed us to get back inside to do the cosmetic restoration," Hunt said. "Because of that, we're starting to see it all come together now and we hope to be able to announce that we'll be having some kind of event yet this year - maybe September or October."
Hunt says the theater's biggest need right now is a new HVAC system.
