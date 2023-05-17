DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Those who enjoy spending time at Lake Decatur should feel a little more secure knowing that members of the Decatur Fire Department recently completed an Emergency Rescue Diver course.
Decatur Firefighters Local 505 posted a photo of 11 members who completed an Emergency Rescue Diver 1 Class.
The diving certification agency, TDISDI, says that the course gives public safety officials fundamental skills needed to safely function in open water dives.
The training was held by Dive Right In Scuba.
