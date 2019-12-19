DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center is hosting its annual Christmas Party Thursday.
Musical entertainment starts at 11 a.m. featuring Mt. Zion native Robin Thompson-Piper.
Lunch will be served at noon and will be catered by Martin's IGA of Effingham. The menu includes fried chicken, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, noodles, coleslaw, green beans, corn, rolls, assorted pies, tea and lemonade. The cost is $10 for members and $11 for non-members.
Reservations must have been made by Tuesday, December 17.