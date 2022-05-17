DECATUR, IL – The Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered together for the 39th year, to provide free meals at park and school locations across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
The Summer Food Program offers free meals are available Monday – Friday, May 31 – July 29 for children aged 18 and under.
No lunch will be served on July 4.
Location Lunch
- Garfield Park 1 – 2 p.m.
- Hess Park 1 – 2 p.m.
- Johns Hill Park 1 – 2 p.m.
- Monroe Park 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Mueller Park 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Oak Grove Park 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Overlook Adventure Park Lawn 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- South Shores Park 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Torrence Park 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
