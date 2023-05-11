Packed lunch

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — 2023 marks the 40th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at park and school locations across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

The meals will be available free of charge to children 18 and under Monday through Friday from June 5 through July 28. No lunch will be served on July 4.

Teams of Yellow Hat park leaders will be in 9 neighborhood parks during the lunch hour each weekday playing fun games, and leading educational activities.

Free Summer Meals
LocationTime
Garfield Park 1 – 2 p.m.
Hess Park  1 – 2 p.m.
Johns Hill Park 1 – 2 p.m.
Monroe Park 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Mueller Park 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Oak Grove Park 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Overlook Adventure Park 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
South Shores Park 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Torrence Park 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

For more information, visit the Decatur Parks Website.

