DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — 2023 marks the 40th year the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education have partnered to provide free meals at park and school locations across Decatur as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
The meals will be available free of charge to children 18 and under Monday through Friday from June 5 through July 28. No lunch will be served on July 4.
Teams of Yellow Hat park leaders will be in 9 neighborhood parks during the lunch hour each weekday playing fun games, and leading educational activities.
—
|Location
|Time
|Garfield Park
|1 – 2 p.m.
|Hess Park
|1 – 2 p.m.
|Johns Hill Park
|1 – 2 p.m.
|Monroe Park
|11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Mueller Park
|11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Oak Grove Park
|10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
|Overlook Adventure Park
|10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
|South Shores Park
|10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
|Torrence Park
|11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
—
For more information, visit the Decatur Parks Website.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.