DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Salvation Army has announced their new officers, Major Randall and Major Susan Summit.
They arrived in Decatur on June 27 and were officially installed on Sunday, July 2.
Majors Randall and Susan Summit have been Salvationists their entire lives.
Major Sue grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. Major Randy grew up in Kirksville, Missouri.
They met at Camp Wonderland and were married September 24, 1983. They were ordained as Salvation Army officers on June 8, 1986.
They have served as Corps Officers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana, and Missouri.
Both Majors have worked at Divisional Headquarters.
Major Sue was the Character Building & Camping Ministries Director in the Midland Division for three years.
Major Randy was the Service Extension Director in the Western Missouri & Kansas Division for two years.
Major Randy holds a BA in Organizational Leadership with an AA in Practical Ministries.
Major Sue has an AA in Practical Ministries and holds a degree in Early Childhood Development.
In March of 2017, they were both diagnosed with cancer only four days apart. They are both now cancer-free.
The Summits have three adult children. Brandon, Kelly (Dennis) Jolly, and Stephen (Alexa). They have four grandchildren: Grace, Shane, Brooklyn, and Abigail.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.