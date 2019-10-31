DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur tattoo shop is offering a Halloween special.
Decatur Body Art will do $20 black and white Halloween flash tattoos available from 1 p.m. until last call Thursday.
There is a charge of $5 extra for each additional color.
For the $20 you can select a tattoo from one of the flash designs already drawn up.
If you bring your own design the cost is a 2x2 for $40 or 3×3 for $60.
The shop will also announce a winner that will receive a free tattoo by Garrett Bailey on Halloween.