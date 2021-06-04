DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- 90 soccer teams from across the Midwest are making their way to central Illinois this weekend for the 2021 Mid-State Cup soccer tournament at the Decatur Soccer Complex.
"We're one of the first central Illinois clubs that is actually having a tournament because restrictions are finally loosening up," tournament executive director Rod Schanefelt said.
With all the players and families traveling to central Illinois, it should make for a very profitable weekend in Decatur. The tournament is set to bring in an estimated four thousand people to the city -- a boost to the local economy.
"We work with local hotels and notify local restaurants. We even have restaurants as sponsors," Schanefelt said. "So, when we think about the potentials here, you're talking about a quarter of a million dollars here that could go back to the city economic value to them."
In order for a soccer tournament this size to run smoothly, Schanefelt says over 100 volunteers are needed.
"We talk about the fields, we talk about the referees, but we get so many comments about our volunteers," Schanefelt said. "We've got shuttle service from the parking lot and into the complex, especially the elderly. People remember that stuff. The smile on their face, that's what makes it."
Team entry fees cover the costs of referees and field maintenance, but the rest of the money raised this weekend at the tournament will help the Decatur Soccer Complex continue to develop its youth soccer program.
"Our long term goal is: the larger the complex, the more opportunities to have multiple tournaments during the year, rather than just having one," Schanefelt said. "People are starting to take notice of this club and what it can actually do for Decatur."
The tournament begins the evening of Friday, June 6 and runs until Sunday June 8. If interested in volunteering for the event, you can learn more here.
