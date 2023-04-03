URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A Developmental Screening and Resource Fair for young children took place at Soccer Planet in Urbana on Tuesday.
The fair was hosted by chambanamoms.com, along with Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium and United Way of Champaign County.
"Detecting situations for kids as early as possible means better outcomes. For us at Chambana Moms we have a deep commitment to kids and families in our community," said Laura Bleill, Mom-in-Chief at chambanamoms.com. "So this is a reflection of our goal which is to help people and families live their best lives."
The free event featured developmental screenings for children ages birth through 5 provided by trained professionals. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with representatives from local organizations that support families and children.
"We're excited to partner with Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium and the United Way for this event and provide an opportunity for families to receive developmental screenings for their young children," said Bleill.
According to the CDC, developmental monitoring and screening helps parents, health professionals, and educators evaluate whether children are hitting developmental milestones. A missed milestone could be the sign of a future problem.
