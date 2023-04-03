URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A Developmental Screening and Resource Fair for young children will be taking place at Soccer Planet in Urbana on Tuesday.
The fair is hosted by chambanamoms.com, along with Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium and United Way of Champaign County.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. through 5 p.m. and is open to children ages give and younger with their parents or caregivers.
"We're excited to partner with Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium and the United Way for this event and provide an opportunity for families to receive developmental screenings for their young children," said Laura Bleill, CEO of chambanamoms.com. "We know that early detection and intervention can make a big difference in children's lives, and we want to make sure that families have access to the resources they need."
The fair will feature free developmental screenings for children ages birth-5, provided by trained professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with representatives from local organizations that support families and children. In addition, children will be able to play on Soccer Planet's indoor field, while parents and caregivers gather valuable resources and information.
The event is sponsored by OSF HealthCare, and Kona Ice will be selling treats during the afternoon session.
Admission to the Developmental Screening and Resource Fair is free, and no registration is required. Attendees wishing to have their child screened are encouraged to sign up for a slot in advance, but it is not required.
