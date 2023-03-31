SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Kidzeum of Health and Science will be returning to a time before the Midwest was populated by cows and corn fields.
In May 2023, a brand-new exhibit created by Minnesota Children’s Museum will allow children and adults to explore dinosaur habitats to better understand how these mysterious animals lived and use inquiry skills to examine what they left behind.
"Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice" transports families back to the Cretaceous Period (145 – 65 million years ago), the time when dinosaurs last lived on earth.
Created for children 3-10, the exhibit will feature two distinct environments and a variety of activities. A Field Research Station allows children to step into the role of paleontologist by uncovering fossils with brushes and creating drawings of the dinosaur environment using fossil rubbings and tracings.
The steamy “Land of Fire” connects visitors with prehistoric home of the Triceratops and T-Rex. Children can circle the land in insect costumes and buzz through a volcano with oozing lava. Work through a swampy bog and identify an ecosystem of animals and plants.
No coats are needed for a trip across the “Land of Ice” where visitors meet two dinosaurs, a Troodon and Edmontosaurus, who made their homes in the cold climate of Alaska. Activities include: climbing rocky steps, breezing down an icy slide, and hoping across stepping stones in an icy river.
The exhibit will run from May through the beginning of September. Membership passes to the Kidzeum can be purchased here.
