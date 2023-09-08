DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital is offering free prostate cancer screenings.
The screenings include a PSA blood test, physician-preformed digital rectal exam and blood pressure readings.
Prostate cancer is one of the leading cancers among men. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimate of 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed this year.
The screenings will be on Friday, September 30th.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It is located at SIU Urology at Decatur Memorial Hospital, 302 W. Hay St., Suite 200, Decatur. in Dr. Blackwell's office.
No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 217–876–4749.
