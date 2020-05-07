DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District will reopen the dog parks in Nelson Park and Fairview Parks with restricted use rules starting Friday, May 8.
Dog owners are encouraged to use social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
If you would like to purchase a dog park membership, complete the dog park registration form online.
You can drop the form and payment off and pick up membership cards at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Although a state-wide Stay-At-Home order is in place through the end of May due to COVID-19, open greenspace, parks and trails, golf courses, disc golf courses and tennis/pickleball courts continue to be open to the public at this time.
There may be limited access to public restrooms and water fountains.
