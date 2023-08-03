MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — An unforeseen delay in field resurfacing at Eastern Illinois University has facilitated the need for a last-minute relocation of the Drum Corps International Eastern Illinois performance.
The event has been relocated 12 miles west of O’Brien field at Mattoon High School, 2521 Walnut Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $27. Six corps from across the county will be competing. The schedule can be found below:
6:30 PM
Gates Open
7:30 PM
Welcome & National Anthem
7:40 PM
Colt Cadets - Dubuque, IA
7:56 PM
River City Rhythm - Anoka, MN
8:12 PM
Les Stentors - Sherbrooke, QC
8:28 PM
Intermission
8:44 PM
The Battalion - Salt Lake City, UT
9:00 PM
Southwind - Mobile, AL
9:16 PM
Gold - San Diego, CA
9:25 PM
Scores Announced
