CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Prairie firefighters are holding their 27th year of Operation Santa on Christmas Eve.
Firefighters will spend the day going to local hospitals, and driving thru the neighborhoods in their district giving out presents to children with the help of Santa.
They are delivering presents from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Their schedule is:
8 a.m. - METCAD
8:30 a.m. - Woods Edge and Laurel
10:45 a.m. - Carle Hospital
12:15 p.m. - OSF
12:45 p.m. - Lunch at Penn Station
1:00 p.m. - Dobbins Downs
3:00 p.m. - return to Ep
Walmart Champaign and Farm & Fleet in Urbana helped with the toy drive this year.