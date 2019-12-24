Christmas-presents-generic-.jpg

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Prairie firefighters are holding their 27th year of Operation Santa on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters will spend the day going to local hospitals, and driving thru the neighborhoods in their district giving out presents to children with the help of Santa.

They are delivering presents from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Their schedule is:

8 a.m. - METCAD

8:30 a.m. - Woods Edge and Laurel

10:45 a.m. - Carle Hospital

12:15 p.m. - OSF

12:45 p.m. - Lunch at Penn Station

1:00 p.m. - Dobbins Downs

3:00 p.m. - return to Ep

Walmart Champaign and Farm & Fleet in Urbana helped with the toy drive this year. 