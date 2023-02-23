EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — After several weeks of outfitting, the Effingham Fire Department was able to put its new truck into service on Friday.
In addition to sharing photos of the new engine, the department shared the history of the ceremonial push-in:
"Beginning in the 1800s, after crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station, requiring members to detach the horses and push the equipment into the bay. Over time, with the invention and adoption of motorized apparatus, the need to manually move the equipment was gone.
"However, the legacy of the push-in was secured."
More information can be found in the Facebook post below.
