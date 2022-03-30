EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - April 3-9 is Effingham's second annual Restaurant Week.
The event is sponsored by the City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Eleven local restaurants will be participating in this year’s Restaurant Week.
These include:
- Effing Brew Company
- Firefly Grill
- Fox Holler Coffee
- Gabby Goat
- Joe Sippers Café
- Lucia’s Italian Kitchen
- Maria’s Taco House
- Niemerg’s Steakhouse
- Taqueria Don Pedro
- TK Grille
- Tuscan Hills Winery
Each establishment will be offering something unique throughout the week such as a chef-crafted dish, new menu and/or recipe, an entrée made to share or an item priced at a discounted rate for the duration of the seven-day event.
“Restaurant Week is something the CVB felt inclined to coordinate again this year. We believe this event will offer the community something to look forward to and give residents and visitors, both, a reason to explore our diverse and exciting restaurant scene. Even more so, we think this is a great opportunity to show our support of our fellow hospitality professionals. This event is one we have come to look forward to each year,” said Tourism Director, Jodi Thoele.
For more information, visit www.visiteffinghamil.com/restaurantweek.
