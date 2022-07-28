DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County celebrates eight families as they graduate from their Pathway of Hope (POH) program.
Pathway of Hope is a program that supports single parents and their families, as well as individuals with immediate physical needs with supportive goal setting and regular support to help break the cycle of poverty for multiple generations.
The program helps struggling individuals set goals of consistency and improvement for different areas in life like shelter, rent, utilities, employment, education, and childcare.
After nearly nine months, eight families in the program are ready to celebrate how far they have come on the road to self-sufficiency.
A graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday, in the Salvation Army Community Room.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.