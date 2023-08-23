DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — An Eisenhower athlete is the the recipient of the Huddle Up award.
Alexandra Lane-Thomas participates in cheerleading, volleyball, softball, club volleyball and travel softball. In addition to being a member of Young Leaders in Action, she also volunteers at the Good Samaritan and local VFW Halls.
"We are thrilled to honor Alexandra Lane-Thomas as our monthly Huddle Up Awardee," said William Johnson, General Manager at Huddle House Decatur. "Her remarkable skills, unwavering commitment, and contributions to the community make her an exceptional role model. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."
The Huddle Up program recognizes exceptional youth in athletics, art, or agriculture who display outstanding performance, sportsmanship, and community involvement.
In celebration of her achievements, Huddle House Decatur is delighted to introduce the limited-time "Alexandra's All-Star Breakfast Delight" in her honor. An open-faced biscuit crowned with country sausage gravy and paired with two Farm-Fresh sunnyside up eggs. Complete your plate with bite-sized, blueberry muffin bites, delicately dusted with powdered sugar and served warm, alongside a side of velvety whipped cream cheese. Top it off with a glass of milk or your favorite beverage.
This meal pays homage to Alexandra's exceptional performance and serves as a delicious tribute to her hard work and dedication. To get this featured item, you must dine in the restaurant.
Fill out this form to nominate a student for the next Huddle Up award.
